The Boston Bruins endured a brutal 2024-25 season, missing the playoffs and falling to last place in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference. Despite that poor showing, general manager Don Sweeney is not conceding anything to division opponents for the 2025-26 season, and he believes that the team can return to contention if it can stay healthy, take advantage of scoring opportunities and get improved goaltending.

The Bruins have made some moves at the start of free agency, but they have not added any of the major stars that were available. They acquired Viktor Arvidsson in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers that should help the offense and they signed left wing Tanner Jeannot to a five-year, $17 million contract.

Jeannot was with the Los Angeles Kings last season and the numbers for the six-year veteran were not impressive. He scored seven goal and added six assists while picking up 89 minutes in penalties. The Bruins are not expecting Jeannot to be a major offensive factor, but they are expecting him to play with a significant physical edge that will make it tough on opponents.

Bruins want to regain a physical edge on opponents

Throughout the decades, the Bruins have regularly been among the most physical and intimidating teams in the league. They appear to have lost some of that edge in recent seasons and Jeannot should help them bring it back.

Jeannot is 6-2 and 220 pounds, and he is comfortable when he tosses off his gloves and engages opponents in a fight.

Article Continues Below

“We’re going to be a team that teams aren’t going to be wanting to go against,” Jeannot said, per Jim McBride of the Boston Globe. “And when they are going to see the Boston Bruins coming into town, they know it’s going to be a fight. And that’s how it always has been.

“That’s been the Bruins culture. And I feel like me as a player, I’ve always tried to embody that type of culture. So that’s what really excites me about coming there. I want to be a big part of that, a big part of that culture, a big part of this team’s success, and it’s a really exciting time.”

There seems little doubt that Jeannot can take on a role that has defined Bruins hockey for many years. However, they need him to contribute more on the offensive end.

If he can only put the puck in the net seven or eight times in the season, he's going to be a liability. However, if he can score 15-20 goals in addition to standing up for himself and his teammates, he could become a significant asset.

The Bruins are not spending a great deal of money on Jeannot. If he can score a dozen goals or more, give them a grade of B for the signing. If he can't reach double digits, the Jeannot signing is not better than a C-minus maneuver.