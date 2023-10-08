Bruno Mars canceled a concert since war broke out after an attack on Israel by the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip.

Saturday night in Tel Aviv saw no Bruno Mars, who was set to perform that night. Live Nation announced the cancellation via Instagram. The canceled show came right after Mars performed for the first time in Israel, just days before on Wednesday, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Since Israel's prime minister stated the country is at war, it's definitely not a good venue area.

Bruno Mars' concert cancellation announcement

The cancellation announcement was in Hebrew, and along with the info, the social post stated, “[We stand] with the residents of Israel, IDF fighters, and the security forces in these difficult times.”

Regarding the recent attacks, videos on X show chaos as music festival attendees fled while members of the militant group opened fire (one Mars was not a part of).

The White House released a statement from President Joe Biden on Saturday that said, “The United States unequivocally condemns this applying assault against Israel by Hamas terrorist from Gaza, and I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel.”

Additionally, Biden expressed support for Israel, noting, “Terrorism is never justified. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation.”

Obviously, no rescheduling of the Tel Aviv concert has been mentioned. Hopefully, the conflict ends soon, and Bruno Mars can someday perform for the 2nd time in the area.