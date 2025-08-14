In 2017, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Patrick Mahomes in the first round of the NFL Draft, and general manager Brett Veach seemed to make the right call.

His daughter had a moment straight out of the Draft Day movie. In The Kingdom documentary series, Veach recalls the note she left him, which read, “Pat no matter what.”

Great story from draft day in Kansas City, 2017. The Kingdom premiers tonight at 9 p.m. ET on @disneyplus and @espn. pic.twitter.com/FVoZqbxNlD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2025

“My daughter, who's a teenager now but was younger at the time, she's always asking me at a younger age about my job and what [I] do,” he explained. “I think her vision of the job was to write people's names down and just pull them out of a hat. I wasn't a super big football movie guy, but I think everybody watched Draft Day. We had watched that movie weeks prior to the Draft, and so she did see that one part where Kevin Costner's character had the name written down.

“I was just getting ready to leave, and she hands me the card. It said, ‘Pat no matter what.' There's nothing more special than your daughter writing that,” the Chiefs general manager continued.

When did the Chiefs select Patrick Mahomes in the NFL Draft?

The Chiefs traded up to the 10th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft to select Mahomes. Originally, they were slated to pick 17 picks later. If they had not moved up, there's a real chance they would not have landed the generational talent.

It is safe to say that Veach made a good decision. Since taking over as the Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2018, Mahomes has won two NFL MVPs and has been named to six Pro Bowls. He is also a three-time Super Bowl champion, leading the Chiefs to five total Super Bowl appearances.

In every one of his seasons as the starter, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship. The Chiefs have been atop the AFC for years, and Mahomes shows no signs of slowing down.

2025 was a down year for Mahomes, though. He started in 16 games, throwing 3,928 yards and 26 touchdowns. However, he still led them to a 15-1 record as the Chiefs' starter.