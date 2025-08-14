Clark Atlanta alumna La’Torria Lemon is starring in a new reality show that chronicles her professional life and entrepreneurial journey. Lemon is one of the featured cast members in the new OWN reality series, Heart and Hustle: Houston, which premiered on August 2nd.

The series is meant to showcase the sisterhood among Black women living and working in Houston, Texas. It features several women navigating their personal and professional lives in the popular Southern city, with the goal of highlighting their professional pursuits, personal accomplishments, and the challenging moments that define their character.

Lemon is a notable cast member in the series as an accomplished professional under the age of 40. She is the founder of the award-winning Lemon-Lime Light Media company and is a prominent figure in the entertainment, hospitality, and public relations industries. Lemon started her PR career at 18 and is known for her philanthropy, determination, and ability to tackle any challenge.

In an interview with Forward Times, she spoke about her work on campus, where she started her prosperous career at Clark Atlanta with the campus radio station.

“I would come from class and go to my office, and under my door with CDs, because this was still during the CD years. I would sit and listen to them and then call my station manager to see if we could put this in rotation.”

For her, the goal of being on the show is to showcase her full journey—not just the highlights but also the challenges she's faced in her career and personal life.

“I want to show the journey, not just the shiny parts, but the struggles too,” she said in the feature. “Losing my dad has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever gone through, and I want to share that process. Grieving while trying to run a business isn’t easy, but I know it’s something others can relate to.”

Heart & Hustle: Houston airs on Thursdays on OWN.

