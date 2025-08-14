Ancient kingdoms, tribes, and nations are often associated with familial values and an unrelenting appreciation for tradition. ESPN’s The Kingdom identifies these traits as an integral part of the Kansas City Chiefs’ rise and current dynasty.

The franchise’s core pieces are all viewed through the vulnerable lens of the 2024 season, and showcased in a fashion that will interest casual fans while also giving diehard NFL aficionados enough to stay invested during the six-episode run.

While the series does not necessarily capture the on-field essence of how their championship play has formed over the years, it does an excellent job of illustrating why the character of the team’s core has been paramount to their overall culture.

The Kingdom offers an intense peek at the Chiefs’ family

From a production standpoint, the series is packed with NFL footage and insightful individual interview clips. Director Kristen Lappas does an excellent job of adding supplemental materials that enhance the viewing experience.

Much like The Last Dance, The Kingdom chooses to oscillate between the past and present. 2024 received special attention, given that Kansas City was attempting to win its third Super Bowl in a row. But, it does also give special attention to the joyous moments that have helped shape both the Chiefs as a franchise and their latest run of success.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, defensive end Chris Jones, and head coach Andy Reid serve as the primary subjects. Viewers will be delighted to hear more about Mahomes’ upbringing, Reid’s journey towards becoming one of the league’s most respected coaches, and Kelce’s whirlwind romance with pop star Taylor Swift.

There is also a heavy emphasis placed on the legacy of former Kansas City Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt. The late pioneer’s ideas parallel what the franchise has been able to achieve. While they may play in the middle of America, the Chiefs have developed into a global brand that transcends football.

Sports documentaries have become more common with each passing decade. As a result, it is difficult to ignore the few areas where The Kingdom falls short when compared to other multi-part spectacles.

While the series does acknowledge some of the Chiefs’ heartbreaking losses, it does not delve into how each defeat spurred their next victory. In particular, their 2018 AFC Championship loss to the New England Patriots and Super Bowl LV meltdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are barely mentioned.

It would have been particularly fascinating to hear how Mahomes’ development progressed after losing to the Patriots at home in the 2018 AFC title contest. The series uses 2024’s injuries and other personal struggles to explain Kansas City’s resilience. But, football enthusiasts might want to hear more about the on-field failures that cultivated mental toughness and playoff wisdom. This would have been especially impactful since the Chiefs will enter 2025 with their Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at the forefront of most fans' minds.

Beyond these timeline-based critiques, it is also fair to argue that The Kingdom leans too heavily into the Chiefs’ identity as a global sensation.

While the team has become a larger-than-life entity, they also mean a great deal to Kansas City and the surrounding area. The Kingdom does highlight the franchise’s strong local support, but also chooses not to speak deeply about the deadly Super Bowl LVIII parade shooting that took place after they bested the San Francisco 49ers.

Of course, the “sexier” angle is to focus on how a team from the Midwest rose to such heights. But, the other familial aspects of the documentary would have lent themselves towards a detailed examination of how the franchise has maintained a strong relationship with the city despite its growth.

There is a lot to like about The Kingdom, and just as much that will leave fans intrigued as a fresh NFL season approaches. It will debut on ESPN on August 14 at 9 PM EST and will also be available on ESPN+ and Disney+.