It sounds like Taylor Swift's boyfriend was not the only highlight of Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2, as she praised Bad Bunny, who shared scenes with Travis Kelce.

During her appearance on New Heights, Swift spoke about her boyfriend's new movie (about 1:50:40 in). Jason Kelce asked if the rumors were true that Swift played the bear in a scene involving Kelce, which she denied. Still, she remains a fan of it after seeing it five times.

“I'm honored to be thought of in that context because I love that movie so much,” Swift praised. “I watched it multiple times, loved it so much. Whoever did the bear acting was exquisite. Exquisite performance.”

Taylor Swift then praised Bad Bunny after Jason Kelce mentioned him. “He absolutely delighted me in that movie,” raved Swift. “He's amazing. His comedic timing is so good.”

Swift made her debut on New Heights on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. It was a groundbreaking moment, as she had yet to appear on her boyfriend's podcast.

She has been dating Travis Kelce since 2023. They are approaching their two-year anniversary, and she finally made an appearance on his podcast right before it.

Kelce is in the preseason of his 13th season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He contemplated retirement after the Chiefs' embarrassing Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Who did Bad Bunny play in Happy Gilmore 2?

Bad Bunny is among the many celebrities featured in Happy Gilmore 2. He plays Oscar, a busboy who aspires to open his own restaurant. He has an interaction with Travis Kelce's character, and Oscar ends up becoming Happy's (Adam Sandler) caddy.

Happy Gilmore 2 was Bad Bunny's first major Hollywood role. He previously had roles in F9, Bullet Train, and Cassandro. Outside of his music career, he is also known for his time in WWE. Bad Bunny has wrestled in several matches. He has traded blows with the likes of Brock Lesnar, Damian Priest, and The Miz.

Unfortunately, Swift was not in Happy Gilmore 2. Previously, Swift had roles in the likes of The Lorax, The Giver, Cats, and Amsterdam.