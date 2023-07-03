The NBA offseason has been wild, as expected, and that comes with many people trying to act as sources on social media. Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks took to Twitter to rip on people's sources this summer.

“All y'all sources trash! Lol,” wrote Bobby Portis on Twitter.

Of course, insiders like Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium have been all over free agency and trade requests that have been made this week.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, there have been other anonymous accounts that seem to be making waves on Twitter as well. It would not be surprising if one of those accounts are is what Portis is talking about in his Tweet.

As for as the Bucks, they have answered the two questions that loomed large entering this offseason. They were able to re-sign both Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez in free agency. It was expected that Khris Middleton would return, but it was much more up in the air regarding Brook Lopez. It was thought that the Houston Rockets would made a big run at Lopez, and they reportedly did. However, they retained Lopez.

Now, the attention turns to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who could sign a supermax extension with the Bucks later this summer. If Giannis Antetokounmpo turns down that offer, then the wheels will start turning on him potentially asking for a trade at some point. The retention of Middleton and Lopez should help incentivize him to stay. It will be interesting to see what happens later on this summer.