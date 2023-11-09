The Milwaukee Bucks led the Pistons in the third quarter prior to a surprising ejection of superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks battled the Detroit Pistons in Milwaukee on Wednesday night. The Pistons have taken a backseat in recent years while the Bucks have surpassed them as a power of the Eastern Conference.

The veteran Bucks led the Pistons by nearly double digits as the third quarter wound down at the Fiserv Forum. The Pistons roared back to take a five-point lead into the fourth and final quarter.

It's been a promising and eventful early season for Bucks fans, and Wednesday night was no different. The Bucks entered Wednesday night's game with a 4-2 record.

The team's biggest disappointments of the 2023-2024 season were highlighted recently. The man known as ‘The Greek Freak' masked a major problem with ‘fortunate heroics' vs. the upstart Brooklyn Nets recently.

On Wednesday, Giannis uncharacteristically got tossed from a game against the rival Pistons for a taunting violation.

The mature lion went up against a hungry young pride, and was challenged in ways he did not expected, bringing out emotions few expected to see.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected for a second technical foul for taunting after he dunked on Isaiah Stewart. Good or bad tech? 🤔pic.twitter.com/x5GsR77nHR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 9, 2023

“Weak,” one fan said in response.

“The league is finished,” another fan added in the comments section.

“It's about time,” still another fan added.

The comments poured in as fans tried to make sense of what happened. Antetokounmpo's ejection eventually helped the Pistons to get back in the game and take the lead against a team that has dominated them in recent years.

“For a second technical that's garbage,” another fan added.

Antetokounmpo finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 22 minutes of action. Bobby Portis surprisingly lead the Bucks with 18 points while Cade Cunningham paced the Pistons with 28 points.