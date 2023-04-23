Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said that Giannis Antetokounmpo took part in “some individual work” on Sunday, which comes a day ahead of the team’s pivotal Game 4 clash against the Miami Heat.

“We’ll continue to monitor him,” Budenholzer said on Sunday. “He did some individual work today on the court, and we’ll see how he feels from the session today and see how he wakes up tomorrow.”

The Bucks ruled out Antetokounmpo from Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round matchup against the Heat due to his lower back injury. Antetokounmpo suffered the injury during Game 1 of the series when he took on a hard fall in the first quarter. He managed to return to the floor in the second quarter, but he later went into the locker room, and the seven-time All-Star has not featured for Milwaukee since then.

Antetokounmpo was listed as questionable for Game 3, and in the end, the Bucks opted to sideline the forward from the contest. Budenholzer said before the game that the two-time NBA MVP Award winner was “just not ready to go.” The Bucks wound up dropping a second game to the Heat in the series, as Miami cruised to a 22-point home win on Saturday.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Bucks are hopeful that Antetokounmpo will be able to make a return to action on Monday, but a final call on this matter will come down to whether the team feels that the forward is in a “place where he can play.”

“I think the medical group, myself, Jon (Horst), Giannis just have to feel like he’s in a place where he can play,” Budenholzer said.

Game 4 of this series is set for Monday from the Kaseya Center.