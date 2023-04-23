The Milwaukee Bucks take a 2-1 series deficit into the Kaseya Center as they take on the Miami Heat in game four of their Eastern Conference playoff series. This game will continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Heat prediction and pick. We will also tell you where to watch the game.

Game one was won by the Heat by 13 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo was injured early in this game and allowed the Heat to jump out to a big lead. Miami led by 14 heading into the fourth quarter and that was it. Jimmy Butler scored 35 points while Kevin Love had 18 off the bench in the win.

The Bucks did not have Giannis in game two either, but they were on fire from three point range. Milwaukee knocked down 25 threes in the game. Brook Lopez led the team with 25 points and Jrue Holiday had 24. For Miami, Butler had 25 points to lead the team.

Game three was controlled by the Heat the whole time. Khris Middleton was only Buck to score over 20 points in the 23-point loss. Butler led the Heat with 30 points while Duncan Robinson had 20 off the bench. Bam Adebayo notched a double-double in the game.

Here are the Bucks-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Bucks-Heat Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -5.5 (-110)

Miami Heat: +5.5 (-110)

Over: 217.5 (-110)

Under: 217.5 (110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Heat

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT app

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks have not yet ruled out Giannis for game four. There is a chance he does play and if he does, Milwaukee should be able to even up the series as he makes that much of a difference. Despite that, the Bucks are still shooting 49.5 percent from the field in the playoffs with 28.7 assists per game. The Bucks are finding the open guy and making their shots. They will need to continue this if they want to beat the Heat. Miami is strong defensively, so if the Bucks can find a way to break the defense with their passing, they will win and cover the spread.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Butler and Caleb Martin should be available to play in Monday’s playoff game. This is good news as Butler is averaging 30 points per game in the three games this series. He is playing very well and needs to keep it up if the Heat want to continue beating up on Milwaukee.

Miami is scoring 124.3 points per game in this series, the most of any team in the playoffs. Their 55.6 field goal percentage is best of any playoff team as well. Shooting that well is very hard to maintain, if they can stay hot, they should have no problem winning this game and taking a 3-1 series lead.

Final Bucks-Heat Prediction & Pick

This is strictly based on whether or not Giannis plays. If Giannis does play, the Bucks should be able to win this game. However, his status is unkown and will remain that way until game time. Assuming Giannis sits out, expect the Heat to take advantage of a weakened Bucks team.

Final Bucks-Heat Prediction & Pick: Heat +5.5 (-110), Under 217.5 (-110)