Adrian Griffin is just thankful to the Bucks...

On Tuesday morning, the Milwaukee Bucks' brass sent shockwaves throughout the NBA landscape when it was announced that they would be firing head coach Adrian Griffin just a few months into the 2023-24 campaign. Making matters even more puzzling was the fact that the Bucks have been relatively successful so far this year under Griffin's leadership, boasting the second-best record in the Eastern Conference up to this point.

Now, Griffin himself is breaking his silence at the shocking news in a phone interview he gave to Bleacher Report.

“I appreciate the opportunity the Bucks gave me. You can't control everything,” said Griffin, per NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. “I feel good about the job we did. I appreciate my coaching staff for all their hard work. I always wanted to be a head coach in this league. I couldn't have asked for a better roster. I got to coach Giannis, Dame, Khris, Brook. Dream come true. Hopefully I get another shot at it, but overall, I'm just thankful.”

Despite his kind words, it would be understandable if Adrian Griffin was at the very least perplexed at one of the earliest coaching firings in recent NBA history. The Bucks haven't been juggernauts so far this year, but the Giannis Antetokounmpo-Damian Lillard pairing had been working well enough to keep the Bucks firmly entrenched in the upper echelon of the league up to this point, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

It remains to be seen who the Bucks will bring in next.