Adrian Griffin has jokes about his star player

Apparently, the Giannis Antetokounmpo game ball fiasco hasn't gone cold yet. Personalities all around the league are making references and speaking out on the incident involving the Milwaukee Bucks superstar. New York Knicks forward Julius Randle made a hilarious game ball gesture after his teammate Jalen Brunson dropped 50 points. Philadelphia 76ers' Patrick Beverley said he would have poked a hole in the ball if he were on the losing side of a record. This time, it was Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin:

“No game balls today but a very good win against a very good team,” Griffin said in a press conference after emerging victorious against the Orlando Magic, as per Brew Hoop's Gabe Stoltz.

Milwaukee's ongoing win streak

There may have been no game balls for Antetokounmpo on Thursday, but Giannis once again gave the fans a performance to remember. The Greek Freak registered 37 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in the win against the Magic. Damian Lillard followed with 24 points and eight assists, while Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton added 14 apiece.

Milwaukee is now second place in the Eastern Conference, directly on the tails of the Boston Celtics. Coming off a six-game win streak, the Bucks are bringing momentum along as they start their four-game road trip on Saturday.

As for the Magic, Franz Wagner tallied 29 points while Paolo Banchero added 23 points and seven rebounds. Orlando has now lost four straight games, and they hope to come back to life in their upcoming matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

Despite all the game ball references, the incident seems to have fired up the Bucks, judging by their ongoing streak. Whatever the case may be, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. are currently on the right track.