Patrick Beverley would not have a let things go down the way they did in Milwaukee.

On December 13th, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers in a heated Eastern Conference matchup. The 140-126 victory was headlined by a monster 64-point effort by Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks star was agitated at the end of the game after the Pacers took the game ball. Patrick Beverley boldly revealed how he would have handled the situation in Indiana's shoes.

Patrick Beverley hilariously takes Indiana's side of the Bucks' game-ball drama

Beverley took to his podcast to reveal what he would have done if Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks wanted the game ball after the win. He hilariously claims would have poked a hole in the ball or peeled it before giving it back:

"[Giannis] wanted that ball… I would've poked a hole in that b*tch. Beat me? Put 60 on me? Yeah, you can have this ball. Then I thought about it. I would've pealed that b*tch like an orange." -Patrick Beverley🤣 (via @PatBevPod)pic.twitter.com/cNYvbJDWNV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 20, 2023

Beverley's proposed actions are bold. Would he have followed through if he saw Giannis Antetokounmpo running full speed at him?

The Greek Freak's 64 points was a career-best. Thus, his agitation as he ran to the Pacers locker room for an explanation is fitting. Regardless of what happened with the ball, Antetokounmpo's performance will forever be remembered.

Fast forward a week and the Bucks have improved their record to 20-7, good enough to rank them second in the Eastern Conference. Antetokounmpo had another masterful performance against the San Antonio Spurs on December 19th. He notched an impressive triple-double with 14 points, 16 assists, and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo's partner-in-crime, Damian Lillard, erupted for 40 points during the game. Milwaukee is continuing to find its stride as the NBA season progresses. The Bucks are on a five-game winning streak and do not look to slow down anytime soon.

One thing is for sure. Teams will be hesitant to take the game ball if Antetokounmpo nears his career high again.