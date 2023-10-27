Giannis Antetokounmpo raised eyebrows this offseason when he suggested that his future might not be with the Milwaukee Bucks if they did not make the proper moves to maintaining a championship contender. The Bucks responded with a shocking trade for Damian Lillard. In turn, Antetokounmpo responded by signing a contract extension with the Bucks. In the Bucks home opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, Antetokounmpo made franchise history as per Eric Nehm, by surpassing a record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Per Bucks PR: "With his eighth made field goal in tonight’s game, Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (5,902) for the most field goals made in franchise history." — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) October 27, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo became the Bucks all-time leader in most made field goals surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's previous record of 5,902. Prior to 2021, Abdul-Jabbar was the last superstar to bring an NBA championship to the Bucks back in 1971.

Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in franchise history considering the fact that the majority of Abdul-Jabbar's career was played with the Los Angeles Lakers. Antetokounmpo was drafted buy the Bucks with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. The 2021 NBA Finals MVP, Antetokounmpo is also a two time league MVP and a seven time All-Star.

Against the Sixers in the Bucks season opener, Antetokounmpo finished with 23 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocked shots. He shot 10-22 from the field. Last season he averaged a career high 31.1 points per game, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists with splits of 55.3 percent from the field, 27.5 percent shooting from the three point line and 64.5 percent shooting from the free throw line.

With a new star duo in Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, along with a third star in Khris Middleton, the Bucks are certainly one of the title favorites.