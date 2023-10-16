On Sunday, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo finally got a taste of what it will be like to play alongside Damian Lillard. Sounds like Giannis is excited about what's to come.

Posting on his official account on X (formerly Twitter,) Giannis posted a picture of himself alongside Lillard and Khris Middleton. Giannis captioned it: “The season can't start soon enough”, adding a deer emoji and a flexing bicep.

The new Bucks duo made their debut playing together in a preseason matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers. Unsurprisingly, Giannis led the way with 16 points in the Bucks' 108-97 road victory. Lillard contributed 14 points on 3-of-10 shooting, including a 2-for-7 mark from downtown.

Giannis logged 15 minutes of game time, while Lillard played a bit more. The newly arrived guard played a little over 22 minutes before his night ended in the third quarter.

Lillard's move to the Bucks was the blockbuster move of the NBA offseason. It immediately reestablished Milwaukee has title contenders. Following the 2020-21 title campaign, the Bucks have won just one playoff series.

It also had to assuage Giannis' worries about Milwaukee's plans to contend for another NBA title. The Bucks' MVP caused waves of panic during the offseason when he revealed that he would not sign an extension with the only team he has ever played for immediately.

Despite being eligible to sign an extension as early as September 22nd, Giannis felt no rush to sign. He openly admitted he wanted to be assured that the franchise is as committed to competing for titles as he is.

Trading for another superstar in Lillard is one way to signal the team's intentions. Luckily for Bucks fans, it seems like the trade rejuvenated Giannis and got him ready to attack the 2023-24 season with his new running mate.