Giannis Antetokounmpo recently opened up on the Milwaukee Bucks' performance so far during the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 35-21 and currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference. However, Milwaukee has struggled since Doc Rivers took over head coaching duties. Giannis Antetokounmpo recently addressed Milwaukee's up-and-down season, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

“It’s been hard because so many changes, so many injuries, so, so many things,” Antetokounmpo said. “A lot of things, up and down. Changes, as I said, game plan, structure, all of the BS.”

The Bucks' decision to fire Adrian Griffin was a surprise. Milwaukee was playing well at the time of his firing, and a lot of uncertainty emerged as a result of the situation. The Bucks ultimately hired Rivers, who is an experienced coach with respect around the league. However, Rivers' struggles in the postseason have been well-documented.

Giannis also commented on the change for the Bucks.

“We can start from f—— ownership, changed. Coach, changed. Coach, changed again. Star players, changed. From Khris (Middleton) being in and out. Like so much f—— s—. It’s just up and down. Up and down. So many things changing, man. But we got to stay together, I don’t like to victimize myself. I don’t like to feel bad about myself. That’s not who I am.”

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks find consistency after All-Star break?

Any team that features Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton is going to have a chance to win. Consistency has been difficult to find for this Bucks team, though.

The potential is unquestionably present. Milwaukee's defensive concerns have been difficult to ignore. If the Bucks can improve their defensive effort while continuing to perform well on the offensive end of the floor, then they should be fine moving forward.

In the end, everything begins with Giannis. He is the leader of the Bucks and other players will follow him. Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee will try to start the second-half strong against a talented Minnesota Timberwolves team on Friday.