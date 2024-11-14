During the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons game, things got physical when Isaiah Stewart grabbed Giannis Antetokounmpo's jersey and spun him to the ground. Stewart was assessed a Flagrant 2 and ejected from the game, and afterward, Antetokounmpo used a quote from Mike Tyson to describe the play.

“He said some guys are manufactured killers, he's a born killer,” Antetokounmpo said. “I just feel the same way. I've been in that position many times in my life. I have two older brothers that, you know, push me on the floor, play, be tough on me, especially Thanasis. I've been so many times hit. So, it doesn't really faze me anymore. It doesn't really faze me. All I could think about was get up and try to make two free throws.

“At the same time, it's a dangerous play. That's not a basketball play. I think the ref did a great job of making the right call. I couldn't hear what it was, but I know that he got ejected. But at the end of the day when you play guys like (Jalen) Duren and Stewart, guys that are physical, tough, you gotta expect that. Coming to the game I knew it was going to be tough for me to get to my angles and make plays.”

Despite the physical play, Antetokounmpo was able to have a big night and lead the Bucks to victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 59 points in win vs. Pistons

Giannis Antetokoumpo did all that he could to get past the Pistons, and that meant recording 59 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks, and two steals to get the victory. He made history with his stat line, becoming the only player to reach those numbers while making a three-pointer, according to State Muse.

Antetokounmpo didn't have the help of Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton as they were out due to injury, but it was no problem for the Bucks' star. The game went into overtime after Ron Holland missed two free throws at the end of regulation, and the Bucks took off after that.

This was the first time this season that the Bucks won back-to-back games, and it could mean that they're getting momentum after a slow start to the year. The Bucks should be getting healthy soon which would be a positive, but Antetokounmpo is showing that if has to do it by himself for the time being, he'll do that.