The Milwaukee Bucks came into Wednesday night desperately seeking a win after a nightmare start to the season. Doc Rivers and the Bucks came into this game at just 3-8 after a win in their NBA Cup opener against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. Back-to-back wins would really boost the team's morale.

The Bucks had to do this one the hard way without Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton, who hasn't played yet this season due to injury. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo was more than up to the task. The Greek superstar had one of the best individual games by anyone in the NBA this season with 59 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three blocks. Antetokounmpo is the only player in NBA history to reach all of those numbers while making a three-pointer, according to StatMuse.

Antetokounmpo's ridiculous masterclass also gives him the most games with 50 or more points and 10 or more rebounds since the NBA/ABA merger, according to StatMamba.

The Bucks needed every single one of those points from Antetokounmpo, whose 59 points are the most scored by any player in the NBA so far this season. Antetokounmpo got off to a hot start in this one with 22 points in the first quarter. Near the end of the game, the Bucks had to survive a controversial call before Antetokounmpo closed things out in style with 11 points in the overtime period to beat the Pistons 127-120.

Despite the Bucks' disappointing start to this season, Antetokounmpo hasn't been to blame for the team's struggles. He is still playing like his MVP self so far this season, averaging a ridiculous stat line even in the consistent losses. Entering Wednesday night, Antetokounmpo was averaging 30.7 points and 11.9 rebounds per game, with more than five assists and a block per contest as well. Those numbers will only skyrocket after this legendary outing.

Antetokounmpo is on the outside of the MVP conversation at the moment solely because the Bucks are outside of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. However, if he continues to put up performances like this and the Bucks' record evens out, he will be right in the middle of those conversations sooner rather than later.