The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a 127-120 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons on the back of Giannis Antetokounmpo's 59-point performance, and after the game, he was asked about his mother Veronica being there for him.

“Happy. I'm happy to see my mom out there, she's come to every Bucks game I've ever played,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said, via NBA on X. “No actually that's not true, from the moment she came to the US, I think it was around February 2014, until 2024 November 14th today, right? She's been in every Bucks game. I always know that she's out there, you know having my back, praying for me. You know, have fingers crossed every single free throw that I shoot. But she always supports me, you know so I love her to death. I am who I am. I am the man that I am because of my mom. And everything I do, on the court, off the court, it's for her.”

https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1856949751062618493

Giannis Antetokounmpo is clearly thankful to have his mother there every game. She has been there since before he broke out as a star in the NBA with the Bucks. Antetokounmpo put the Bucks on his back against the Pistons to help them get a much-needed win and move to 4-8. Brook Lopez also scored 29 to help him out.

Bucks look to dig out of early season hole

The Bucks have had a rough start to the season, but they are on a two-game winning streak after the win over the Pistons. The Bucks comfortably beat the Toronto Raptors in their first NBA Cup group stage game. They are playing three games against the Charlotte Hornets, Houston Rockets and Chicago Bulls. Each of those games are very winnable. It would be big for the Bucks to get back to 7-8 before their next NBA Cup group stage game, which will be against the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 22.

In the early going, the Bucks have not put everything together, and as great as Antetokounmpo is, the team should have the goal of putting in more well-rounded performances. Relying on their star putting up that kind of effort to beat a team like the Pistons in overtime is a bit discouraging in some respects. A win is a win, and at this point with the Bucks' record, they will take them any way they can get them, but it does not mean that there are not things to address with the team.