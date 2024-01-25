Giannis Antetkounmpo had to clear the air on his role on Adrian Griffin's firing.

It was the first game that the Milwaukee Bucks had after firing Adrian Griffin. They still steamrolled the Cleveland Cavaliers led by Donovan Mitchell but that is not where most of the concern went. Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked about how he felt about the recently fired head coach which he reportedly rooted for quite a lot, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

“I refuse to fall into the bubble of ‘Oh, this is accurate' or ‘Oh, this is not accurate' because there is always something out there about me… Like ‘Oh, he did not have a good relationship with Griff.' False. I loved the guy. I invited him to my wedding, talked with him, and was coached by him. We did very, very, very well,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said.

A lot of rumors have been going around that claim Adrian Griffin's firing from the Bucks was because of Antetokounmpo. Some even went as far as to say that their relationship had gotten sour which is why the Bucks had to part ways with him. However, Antetokounmpo stressed in a four-minute spiel that these are all just speculations. He noted that his influence had nothing to do with the move.

“They're good people. Everybody,” the Bucks star said about Griffin and Mike Budenholzer. “But, ultimately, I don't make that decision. Don't get me wrong. I wish I did, you know? But, I don't. I just try to stick with basketball.”

Antetokounmpo is now looking to be mentored by veteran and NBA champion Doc Rivers. It looks like the Bucks are in good hands with any coach that heads toward their program.

The Bucks beat out the Cavaliers

There was no answer that the Cavaliers could throw at a blazing Bucks squad. Antetokounmpo was doing everything in his power to lift his team up to their 31st win at Fiserv Forum. He knocked down 16 out of his 24 field goal attempts which got him 35 points. The Greek Freak also led the team in rebounding with 18 of them and assists because he dropped 10 of those while just committing two turnovers.

Donovan Mitchell was trying to chase down the Bucks with his scoring but nothing was falling. He only shot 10 for 24 on the field and just scored once in four free throw attempts.