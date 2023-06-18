Giannis Antetokounmpo has it all: most of the prized NBA trophies, a championship, and a loving family. However, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar made a hilarious remark about the gifts he received during Father's Day. The Bucks star is clearly having fun in the offseason.

The Bucks' power forward is known to be a lovable figure in the NBA despite his numerous accomplishments. He is a father to Liam and Maverick Shai. Along with his partner Mariah Riddlesprigger, they have raised their children well. Giannis Antetokounmpo is also expecting a third baby.

He does feel that his gifts are getting repetitive for Father's Day. The Bucks' star outlined his excitement for them by posting on Twitter.

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there. I’m so excited to get my gifts today. Two high-fives, a fist bump, a pair of socks, some drawers and a basic white T-shirt 😂😂😂 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) June 18, 2023

His success may be huge to most of his fans but Giannis Antetokounmpo is just a normal dad. He also gets the same presents like fist bumps, socks, and a white T-shirt.

To be fair, the former NBA MVP has kids that have yet to learn how to speak and buy from the store. The eldest, Liam, is only three years old. His second-born, Maverick Shai is just one year old. He may expect more from them when he gets older. The Bucks star can just enjoy the simple gifts given to him by his loving wife and kids until then.