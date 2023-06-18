The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off another disappointing season. So much so, that the front office decided to part ways with now-ex-head coach Mike Budenholzer after their stunning first-round exit in the NBA Playoffs at the hands of eventual Eastern Conference champs, the Miami Heat. There's no denying that this was another wasted year for Giannis Antetokounmpo's prime.

JJ Redick has now weighed in on Milwaukee's recent run, and for his part, the ESPN analyst seems to believe that the Bucks may have jumped the gun a bit with their decision to fire Coach Bud:

“You had the number one seed and Giannis got hurt five minutes or whatever it was into game one, and you made a coaching change. So in some ways, you didn't really get to see the full version of this team,” Redick said on a recent episode of his podcast, The Old Man and the Three.

Antetokounmpo was able to return in the Heat series, but he clearly wasn't a hundred percent. Redick seems to be implying here that the Bucks could have opted to give this same group another chance before giving Bundeholnzer the axe.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

JJ also slapped Milwaukee with some harsh reality surrounding Antetokounmpo and his future in the league:

“Giannis really isn't, he's still young, but I'm just saying he's not 25 anymore,” Redick continued. “Your window is not that open anymore. But I think with this group, you still have the opportunity to win because Giannis is that good. And those other guys, even though there may be a little bit of a decline as they age, they're still damn good basketball players.”

For the record, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be 29 this season. As Redick said, the former back-to-back MVP isn't exactly a spring chicken, and you have to start wondering how many more prime years this man has in front of him.