Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dealing with a lingering wrist injury for over a week now. This is the same issue that forced the Milwaukee Bucks superstar to quickly exit the NBA All-Star Game after scoring in the opening play of the contest. As it turns out, however, there is now a small chance that Antetokounmpo is able to return to action on Friday in a matchup against the Miami Heat.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Heat

On Thursday, the Bucks listed Antetokounmpo as doubtful to play due to a sprain in his right wrist. However, he was upgraded to questionable on Friday a few hours before tipoff. There is still a big chance that Giannis won’t be able to suit up against Miami, but the fact that Milwaukee even bothered to change his status means that there is also a possibility that he is able to take the court.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Antetokounmpo managed just nine minutes of action in the Bucks’ last game before the All-Star break. This was on February 16th, in a win against a struggling Chicago Bulls side. Giannis was forced to exit the game in the first quarter after tweaking his wrist, and it has been a problem for him since.

The Bucks are the hottest team in the NBA right now. They are riding a 12-game winning streak that extends all the way back to January 23rd. They obviously want to keep their foot on the gas in their first game after the All-Star break, and it goes without saying that Giannis Antetokounmpo’s presence on the floor will go a long way in this objective,