There has been a lot of concern surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar had some tests done on his right wrist on Monday, and fans will be glad to know that the results have been encouraging.

It appears that Giannis and the Bucks have dodged a bullet here. NBA guru Shams Charania has provided some insight on the test results of Giannis’ injured wrist, and it seems that Antetokounmpo should be able to return to the lineup sooner rather than later:

“Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo avoided serious damage in his right wrist after further testing today, sources tell The Athletic, Stadium. Antetokounmpo could miss some games, but an overall sigh of relief for the Bucks and their All-NBA star,” Shams wrote in his tweet.

To be clear, the Bucks have yet to make an announcement with regard to Antetokounmpo’s timetable. As Shams said, it’s still very much possible that Giannis ends up sitting out a few more games to let his wrist heal. However, the biggest takeaway here is that the former back-to-back MVP will be back in action in the near future.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also provided the details of Giannis’ official injury diagnosis as well as the steps the Bucks intend to take moving forward:

“Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a sprained ligament in his right wrist and will undergo treatment with the expectation that he’ll be able to return to the lineup once the pain subsides, sources tell ESPN. He was examined in New York today,” Woj wrote in his tweet.

Giannis was a major participant during Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game. Alongside Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, Giannis drafted his squad right before the game tipped off as the league implemented its brand-new draft format. Antetokounmpo, however, quickly exited the game after scoring the first two points of the high-profile matchup. You have to give this man credit for still playing through the injury for the sake of the fans.