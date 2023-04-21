David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Milwaukee Bucks powered through Game 2 in their first round playoff series against the Miami Heat in impressive fashion. Facing a must win game after dropping Game 1 at home, the Bucks responded with a dominant performance. After Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a tailbone injury in the first half of Game 1, he was placed on the Bucks injury report as out for Game 2. It didn’t matter as the Bucks responded with one of their best wins of the season to even up the series at one game apiece. Now it looks like they might have to replicate that performance as Antetokounmpo’s status for Game 3 is in question as per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Budenholzer told reporters that Antetokounmpo was unable to do the team stuff that they did at practice. And he did not have an update on Antetokounmpo's availability for Game 3. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 21, 2023

With the series now shifting to the Heat’s home floor, the Bucks are sure to face a fired up crowd and a Heat team looking to take advantage of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s possible absence and regain control of this series. It’s certainly deflating for Bucks fans to have this worrisome news dropped on them. While this team still has some major pieces and a good coach in Mike Budenholzer as evidenced by their Game 2 win, they need their MVP to ultimately win this series and make a strong playoff run.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This season, Antetokounmpo had been averaging a career-high 31.1 points per game, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists with shooting splits of 55.3 percent from the field, 27.5 percent from three-point range and 64.5 percent from the free-throw line. He had six points and three rebounds in 11 minutes of play in Game 1 before leaving the game.

There’s still time for better news between today and Saturday’s Game 3 and fans will certainly be hoping not to see Giannis on the Bucks injury report.