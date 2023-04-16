Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to be hurt in Game 1 of their playoff series with the Miami Heat, so much so that he’s forced to leave in the first quarter due to an injury.

Antetokounmpo was seen heading to the locker room with 1:37 left in the opening frame. While the issue he’s dealing with is uncertain, it’s worth noting that he had a hard fall earlier and hurt his tailbone.

Giannis headed to the locker room pic.twitter.com/pYXvnOgilX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 16, 2023

Here’s the play Giannis appeared to sustain an injury:

Giannis Antetokounmpo takes a hard fall as Kevin Love attempts to draw a charge. pic.twitter.com/bFBRdaEsz8 — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) April 16, 2023

*More details to follow.