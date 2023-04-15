Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently one of the NBA’s megastars after having won back to back MVPs and leading the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA championship in 2021. Given that Giannis is one of the best players today, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Giannis Antetokounmpo’s $1.8 million house in River Hills, Wisconsin.

Unlike most NBA superstars, Giannis didn’t really have an immediate impact in the NBA. In fact, he earned less than $3 million annually, leading he and his family to make do with a two-bedroom apartment. But after acclimating himself to the NBA, Giannis emerged as the face of the Bucks franchise by racking up the hardware. In fact, the Bucks rewarded him by giving him a four-year, $100 million contract extension in 2016.

With more money in his pockets, it isn’t a surprise that Giannis chose to upgrade his abode with a 10,000 square foot home. In fact, it’s worth noting that the mansion was also previously owned by two former Bucks players, both of whom became teammates with Giannis himself.

The first Bucks owner was former Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams, who purchased the property for $1.65 million. Afterwards, MCW had to sell the property after getting traded to the Chicago Bulls. Mirza Teletovic took the property off MCW’s hands for $1.6 million before selling it to The Greek Freak for $1.8 million.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Here are some photos of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s $1.8 million home.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor.com

Giannis’ $1.8 million home features five bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. Moreover, the home features a retractable wall that leads to a swimming pool. Aside from these amenities, Giannis’ new home also has a spacious bathroom, living room, wine cellar, closet and a wonderful kitchen. Furthermore, the home also contains an enormous home gym, perfect for Giannis’ private workouts.

The home is a serious upgrade from Giannis’ previous two-bedroom apartment. In fact, it’s safe to say that his new home is certainly fit for a NBA champion. Giannis has a net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which proves that he can very well afford to live in a lavish home like this.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s $1.8 million mansion.