The Milwaukee Bucks have been desperately searching for some sort of consistency; the Bucks have been playing .500 basketball ever since winning the 2024 NBA Cup, and this is not the level they want to play at considering their lofty championship ambitions. On Tuesday night, the Bucks played host to a surging team in the Sacramento Kings, and this game easily could have gone sideways for a Milwaukee team that's still searching for answers. But thanks in large part to Giannis Antetokounmpo's dominance, the Bucks went ahead and took a 130-115 victory that wasn't as close as the final score would suggest.

The Kings simply had no answers for Antetokounmpo; the Bucks star feasted on Sacramento's soft interior defense and put them to the sword, and in the process, he recorded his fifth triple-double of the season. tallying 33 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists. And in so doing, Antetokounmpo made his way into an exclusive club that only 12 players in NBA history are a part of.

According to the official NBA account on X (formerly Twitter), the Bucks star became just the 12th player in NBA history to record 50 or more triple-doubles in their career.

Among active players, Antetokounmpo ranks seventh in total career triple-doubles with his 50th coming against the Kings on Tuesday night. He is behind the likes of Russell Westbrook (202), Nikola Jokic (145), LeBron James (120), Luka Doncic (80), James Harden (78), and Domantas Sabonis (63), although the Bucks star has a long way to go before he catches up to any of them considering that those players are not yet done stuffing stat sheets.

Antetokounmpo is one of the most dominant forces the league has ever seen, and this just goes to show how far his game has come beyond his excellence in the field of running and dunking. The Bucks better capitalize on his brilliance before it's too late.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's MVP-caliber season is getting lost in the shuffle of the Bucks' middling 2024-25 campaign

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been playing at an MVP-level for the Bucks all season long; after his dominance against the Kings on Tuesday night, he is now averaging 31.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per contest this season — numbers that should put him in contention for an MVP award.

Alas, the Bucks have not played good enough basketball as a team for Antetokounmpo to warrant such consideration in this regard. If anything, Antetokounmpo will be overshadowed by the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Nikola Jokic since their respective teams are actually performing better than the Bucks have been.