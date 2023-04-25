A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

There’s no sugarcoating the loss of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on the road. The Bucks are in deep trouble after choking a big lead in the fourth quarter of that contest and suffering a 119-114 defeat. That puts Milwaukee in a 3-1 series hole.

It is also not a good time for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Bucks to check out Twitter at the moment, with Milwaukee getting torched on social media as well.

“This is brutal to watch. Milwaukee’s ‘load management’ experiment with Giannis has turned the series into a full fledged nightmare,” tweeted IKE Bucks Podcast. “Now the Bucks head home trailing 3-1 with all the odds against them. They completely overlooked Miami and have nobody to blame but themselves”

Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play Games 2 and 3 because of a lower back bruise he suffered in the series opener. During his absence, the Bucks and the Heat split the two games, putting Miami ahead in the series, 2-1. His return in Game 4 looked very timely and just what the doctor ordered for the Bucks — until Jimmy Butler happened.

“I can’t believe y’all acting like Giannis don’t have two All-Star caliber guys w/ Khris and Jrue, a 6MOY candidate w/ Bobby Portis and DPOY candidate in Brook Lopez. No way y’all telling me that roster is ass,” tweeted @nikotaughtyou.

Here are some other reactions to the Bucks getting ambushed by Butler and the Heat in South Beach:

