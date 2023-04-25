A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Jimmy Butler had the basketball world buzzing after his mind-blowing performance on Monday night. The Miami Heat star set a personal career-high scoring mark along with a franchise record 56 points in a huge Game 4 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. It was without a doubt a performance for the ages, and Butler’s heroics has just taken the Heat a step closer to the second round of the NBA Playoffs after taking a 3-1 series lead against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co.

Hall of Famer reggie miller was on the broadcast of this thrilling encounter, and he too was utterly blown away by Butler’s showing. So much so, that Miller could not help but compare Butler’s performance to that of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade during their time in South Beach:

“This may be the greatest playoff performance by any Heat player,” Miller said. “And that’s saying a lot about Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and all the championships, Alonzo Mourning, that’s been in this uniform. This might be the greatest.”

"This may be the greatest playoff performance by any Heat player." – Reggie Miller was in AWE of Jimmy Butler 🗣️ Agree or disagree with Reggie? 🤔pic.twitter.com/vIdFAqwcpp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 25, 2023

That definitely says a lot. Miller made it clear that he does not consider Butler to be the Heat GOAT, but Jimmy’s scoring outburst on Monday night — at least in Miller’s eyes — has to be the greatest playoff performance in franchise history.

This is an undeniably strong take from Miller, and it will likely leave Heat fans polarized. After all, LeBron and Wade, among others, have had more than a few unforgettable performances in the playoffs through the years.

Be that as it may, every single Miami fan will have to agree that the Jimmy Butler show was an amazing thing to see on Monday night.