The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA this 2022-23 season, but they are far from perfect. As seen in their latest loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. continue to struggle to start games.

On Friday in their highly anticipated showdown with Kevin Durant and the Nets, the Bucks found themselves trailing by 13 points in the first half. They made just 18 points in the second quarter, with Giannis the only one scoring more than five points with eight.

Milwaukee ended up getting blown out by Brooklyn 118-100, with the team’s slow start the main culprit for the ugly defeat.

Antetokounmpo himself is not certain what the team is lacking that they start games so slow, but he admits it may have something to do with their complacent attitude. For those unaware, in the Bucks’ 10 losses so far, they trailed in the first half in seven of those games.

“I think being complacent. We are being comfortable. We just expect to, I don’t know, (that) people are just going to hand us games. It doesn’t work that way. I think you have to go out there and kind of take it. You have to go out there and play good basketball, build good habits, defend and kind of, you know, compete,” the Greek Freak shared, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

The Cream City franchise is no doubt a dangerous team with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way, but for them to compete for the NBA championship once again, it’s clear they have to do something with their slow starts.

If not, it could be their biggest downfall come the postseason.