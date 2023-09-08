Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is continuing to add accolades to his already stacked resume. Recently, Antetokounmpo was listed in a new fan poll as the number one player in the NBA, despite Milwaukee's playoffs disaster in 2023.

The poll came courtesy of media outlet Bleacher Report, which surveyed their readers on the top 100 NBA players heading into the 2023-24 season, which begins in October.

Bleacher Report recently polled NBA fans on who the top players in the league are: 1) Giannis Antetokounmpo

2) Luka Doncic

3) Steph Curry

4) Nikola Jokic

Superstars Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, and Jayson Tatum rounded out the top five of the list.

Perhaps some fans will be surprised to see the (relatively) low placement of Jokic, who just got finished destroying his NBA competition en route to the 2023 NBA Finals trophy, winning the Finals MVP award in the process to go along with his two regular season MVP's.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, meanwhile, had the opposite result in 2023, shockingly losing to the Miami Heat in five games in the very first round. It's important to note that Antetokounmpo missed essentially the first three entire games of the series; however, that still didn't stop a bitter taste from being left in Bucks fans' mouths.

Still, that doesn't take away from what the Greek Freak had already accomplished in his career leading up to last season. Antetokounmpo has already won two MVP awards, an NBA championship, and a Finals MVP, equaling Jokic's career totals in those categories.

Despite last year's disaster, the Bucks still figure to be among the championship favorites heading into this season, as they bring back franchise stalwarts Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, and Brook Lopez. It's good to see Antetokounmpo getting some well-earned recognition before things tip off.