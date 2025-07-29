One NFL employee was seriously injured during a shooting that occurred on Monday night in midtown Manhattan. The shooting, which ended with four people dead and one critically wounded, took place in a building that houses the NFL's offices. The building is also home to some of the country's top financial firms.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a memo to NFL employees shortly after the attack. ESPN obtained a copy of that memo.

“One of our employees was seriously injured in this attack. He is currently in the hospital and in stable condition,” Goodell wrote in the memo. “NFL staff are at the hospital and we are supporting his family. We believe that all of our employees are otherwise safe and accounted for, and the building has nearly been cleared.”

That employee, Craig Clementi, was struck in the back by a bullet during the shooting. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that “there is a belief that the bullet may have ricocheted before hitting him.”

Clementi, whose family recently welcomed a new baby, was coincidentally on the phone with other NFL employees at the time of the shooting. He warned his coworkers to stay safe and evacuate the building.

Russini added that Clementi even continued to make calls while he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Police identified the gunman as Shane Tamura. Tamura, a resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, had a “documented mental health history” but the motive for motive for the attack is still unknown.

Tamura had a three-page note with him that claimed he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a condition commonly associated with career football players. Police sources told ABC that Tamura's note requested that his brain be studied.

Tamura reportedly entered the building and went to teh elevator bank leading to the 33rd floor.

The NFL's league offices are located on the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eight floors. Goodell's office is on the sixth floor.

Goodell noted in his memo that there would be an “increased security presence” at the NFL offices following the shooting. He also said that employees based in New York should work remotely on Tuesday or take the day off.

“Every one of you is a valued member of the NFL family,” Goodell wrote. “We will get through this together.”