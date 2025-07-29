Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is going through a difficult stretch in his young career after it was recently announced that he will miss the upcoming season due to a shoulder injury. Before the setback, it also seemed that he would lose his starting spot to top overall pick Cam Ward.

Levis suffered the injury in Week 4 last season. It limited him to just 12 games, with the Titans going 2-10 with him under center. This prompted the team to draft Ward even though Levis, a second-round pick of Tennessee in 2023, showed improvement in his sophomore campaign.

Despite the recent developments, Levis has maintained a positive outlook. He posted a picture of his dislocated shoulder before his surgery on Tuesday.

“Last night with this lil' guy,” wrote Levis on his Instagram Story, as captured by NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

#Titans QB Will Levis shared a photo of his shoulder ahead of his surgery on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/vSmUxiHp8r — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 29, 2025

In a statement, the Titans said they support Levis' “decision to focus on his long-term health,” noting that the 26-year-old quarterback consulted with doctors and his representatives.

“He approached the offseason with professionalism and showed clear growth as a leader. We remain confident in his full recovery,” wrote the squad last week.

Levis desired to enter the new season with recharged optimism and help lead the Titans back to the playoffs, which they have missed for three straight seasons.

His days as the team's lead signal-caller, however, were numbered as soon as the 23-year-old Ward entered the picture. While Titans coach Brian Callahan insisted that every quarterback on the roster would have to earn the starting spot, it felt like Ward already had a foot in. Now, with Levis out of commission, it's safe to assume that the prized rookie out of Miami is a lock.

Last season, Levis threw for 2,091 yards and 13 touchdowns. He had 12 interceptions. He has a 61% completion rate in his first two years.