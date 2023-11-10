Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo did all he could Thursday evening on the road against the Indiana Pacers.

On Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks dropped to 5-3 on the young season with a loss to the Indiana Pacers despite a virtuouso performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo scored 54 points on the road against Indiana; however, the Bucks' defense wasn't particularly great on the evening, and the Pacers ultimately won the game by a narrow 126-124 margin.

The game gave Antetokounmpo the unenviable distinction of being the first player in NBA history to score at least 50 points, record ten or more rebounds, and shoot at least 75 percent from the field in a game and lose, per ESPN Stats & Info.

It should be noted that the Bucks were playing without Damian Lillard, who missed the game on the second night of a back-to-back following Milwaukee's win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday evening. Antetokounmpo was controversially ejected from that game after receiving his second technical foul, but Lillard was able to help guide the Bucks to victory down the stretch.

After the loss to the Pacers, the Bucks now sit at 5-3, their three game winning streak a thing of the past. Lillard and Antetokounmpo have mostly been solid thus far on the 2023-24 season. Although Milwaukee's defense has left quite a bit to be desired so far, the superstar pick and roll duo has largely looked the part of one of the most lethal star tandems in the NBA.

The Bucks will now have a day off before they next take the floor against the Orlando Magic on November 11. That game is slated to tip off at 6:00 PM ET.