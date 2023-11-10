Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct on Wednesday, and LeBron James' emoji said it all

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected for taunting against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night; an ejection that many NBA fans thought was over the top. Even Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James weighed in on social media, with a simple emoji response to the ejection.

All LeBron had to do was post a ‘facepalm' emoji on X (formerly known as Twitter) and NBA fans knew exactly what he was referring to.

Giannis was hit with a technical foul in the second quarter and was given another early in the third — along with an ejection — in front of Bucks fans during Milwaukee's home game.

It was a questionable decision, and the NBA explained both unsportsmanlike technical fouls, and the subsequent ejection, in a Pool Report after the game:

“On the play, Giannis drives to the basket and he thinks he gets fouled. Then he approaches the game official and uses profanity, which is an unsportsmanlike technical foul and was issued at that time,” confirmed Crew Chief Rodney Mott regarding Antetokounmpo's first technical at the 3:47 mark of the second quarter.

Mott also revealed the decision to give the Bucks forward another unsportsmanlike at the 9:00 mark of the third quarter, which signaled the end of the evening for the Greek Freak.

“After the dunk Giannis turns to his opponent and taunts him and a taunting technical foul was called, an unsportsmanlike. And he was ejected from the game, per rule, because two unsportsmanlike technical fouls, you are ejected from the game,” explained Mott.

Seemingly, most NBA fans agree with LeBron James here. While Giannis needed to be carful after already picking up one technical foul, his level of ‘taunting' after dunking on Pistons center Isaiah Stewart didn't seem to reach the threshold for ejection.