By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

For maybe the first time all season, the Milwaukee Bucks are facing some adversity. The team has now lost four straight after coming up short in Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. Milwaukee was up 11 points with just over two minutes to go in regulation but ended up losing in overtime by six, 119-113.

After the game, Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo candidly reflected on the disappointing loss, per The Athletic’s Eric Nehm:

“It’s a collection of multiple things. I think we were up, what, nine points — 11? — with 2:18? Yeah. It’s not just one play; it’s a collection of plays. They made some shots, got downhill, went to the free-throw line and (we) wasn’t able to make shots on the other end. Some in-and-out 3s. Tough. Just a collection of a bunch of plays.”

Antetokounmpo, 28, is in his tenth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Bucks. He’s averaging 31.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game across 29 appearances this season. While Antetokounmpo is probably the most complete player in the game right now, he’s not without his weaknesses. For example, he’s shooting just 24.4% from three-point range and 64.4% from the free-throw line thus far.

The Bucks are struggling mightily right now, but it’s certainly not time for Bucks fans to panic. Every team goes through rough patches, and it’s better to struggle in December than April. And with Milwaukee’s upcoming five games all being against sub-.500 opponents, it’s very possible that the Bucks will string together five straight wins over this stretch.