By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been one of the hardest workers in the entire NBA. Antetokounmpo did not become the player he is today without putting in a lot of effort into honing his talent and polishing his skills. This has allowed him to become more than the sum of his physical gifts. However, Antetokounmpo still knows that the improvement grind never stops following the Bucks’ overtime loss to the DeMar DeRozan, who had 42 points on the night, and the Chicago Bulls.

Giannis Antetokounmpo may have dropped 45 points and 22 rebounds, but he did so on 17/39 shooting, a far cry from his usual efficiency. In particular, he shot 2/14 from outside the restricted area, and he turned the ball over at crucial moments in the game. Simply put, Antetokounmpo may have put the Bucks at a position to win the game, but he was a major factor in their inability to seal the deal.

Still, Antetokounmpo’s work ethic cannot be questioned. After the game, the Greek Freak proceeded to put up some practice jumpshots in front of an empty United Center, a clear indicator that he knows he must play better.

Giannis back on the floor immediately following Bucks OT loss to the Bulls pic.twitter.com/teFrUYXdb4 — chuck swirsky (@ctsbulls) December 29, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently posting his worst True Shooting percentage of the past seven years of his career. Perhaps the absence of Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, the Bucks’ other offensive initiators, are taking its toll on the two-time MVP. Antetokounmpo uncharacteristically forced up a few jumpshots on the night – not his strongest suit – as the Bucks faltered in the dying embers of the game.

Still, if there’s anyone self-aware and humble enough to keep improving, it’s Antetokounmpo. Maybe he returns to his previous levels of efficiency when the Bucks regain their full strength squad.