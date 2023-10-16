This offseason, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo made some comments that grabbed the attention of some this offseason, seemingly implying that he could be on his way out if he is not satisfied with the team. However, the Bucks have showed their commitment to winning by adding Damian Lillard. Giannis Antetokounmpo came out and clarified his comments.

“I always envisioned myself to be in Milwaukee for a long time,” Antetokounmpo said, via Marc J. Spears of Andscape. “And I always say that I want to play 20 years. I want to be like Tim Duncan, like Kobe, all those guys that played with one team for a lot of years and won the championship. But at the end of the day, before loyalty, winning comes first. We are judged on winning. I'm a winner. I want to win. And the words that I say, I feel like sometimes they've been taken out of proportion because I've said these words for four or five, six years now. And I don't know why it's different this time. It is different when your extension comes around, when your extension is three, four years down the road and you say those words like, ‘Hey, I want my team to be the best available team and I want everybody to be on the same page,' nobody really cares.”

The Bucks have the firepower to win, and Antetokounmpo said he wants the franchise to be on the same page as him when it comes to winning.

“But when your extension comes around, it's like, ‘Oh, he might leave.'” Antetokounmpo said, via Spears. “No, no, no. It's not the case. I want the best possible team. I want to wake up every single day when I come to work and know that I have a chance to win. And I want the organization to be on the same page and not be comfortable because we won one [title].”

Antetokounmpo has the desire to win, and he should feel like he has a chance with Damian Lillard joining him on the Bucks.