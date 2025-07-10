Former NFL star and Norfolk State special teams coordinator Tory Woodbury is getting his second shot at a huge NFL oppourtunity. Per a report by HBCU Gameday, Woodbury has been named a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow by the Minnesota Vikings. This will be Woodbury's second time as a fellow, as he served with the Chargers in 2024 as a coach at Howard University.

The goal of the fellowship is to increase the number of full-time minority coaches in the league by providing talented coaches with the opportunity to observe, participate, gain experience, and ultimately secure a full-time NFL coaching position. To qualify for the opportunity, applicants must be former NFL players with coaching experience at the high school, college, or other football league levels.

Woodbury has had a storied football journey as a player and a coach. He played for the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets before transitioning into an enduring coaching career. Most recently, Woodbury served as tight ends coach and special teams coordinator for the Howard Bison during the 2024 season.

Prior to his role at Howard, Woodbury spent five seasons coaching in the NFL. He worked as assistant special teams coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams and played a key role in helping the team secure a Super Bowl championship three years ago. Woodbury also boasts nearly a decade of collegiate coaching experience, including stints as an offensive coordinator.

This Fall, he joins Michael Vick's inaugural staff as special teams coordinator. Woodbury is the latest addition to Vick’s growing coaching lineup at Norfolk State, which includes assistants with a mix of college and professional experience.

Norfolk State is set to start the season with a primetime matchup against Towson Univeristy on August 28th at 7 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.