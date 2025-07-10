When George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen joined forces to unite the tight end community, Tight End University was born in 2021. Four years later, former NFL receiver Chad Johnson expanded on the idea by launching Wideout Workshop.

Kittle and Kelce's Tight End U is a three-day camp for NFL and college tight ends to work together and learn from one another in the offseason. Johnson's Wideout Workshop is essentially the same idea, but tailored for the league's premier pass-catchers. Johnson hosted the inaugural event from July 7 to July 9.

While many retired tight ends show up to Tight End U to help mentor the next generation, Johnson seemed to be the only advisor at Wideout Workshop. However, if the event continues to grow, more legends are likely to appear in 2026 and beyond.

Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill, Tee Higgins, Courtland Sutton, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jerry Jeudy headlined the list of attendees. The group also included young wideouts looking to compete for roster spots and veterans like Robbie Chosen and KJ Osborn, who are looking to fight their way back into prominent roles. Veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore was also at the event, according to an Instagram video.

Chad Johnson's latest post-NFL projects

The Wideout Workshop is Johnson's latest post-NFL business investment as he continues to expand on his career. After briefly flirting with the idea of coaching after his retirement, Johnson appears to be reconsidering the idea. He showed himself offering pointers to the participants and guiding them through their routes on the Wideout Workshop Instagram page.

Since hanging up his cleats, Johnson has stayed in the spotlight as an analyst on the CW Network show ‘Inside the NFL.' He also co-hosts the Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe. The two former players' YouTube channel releases daily reaction videos and has garnered nearly two million subscribers.

While no longer catching passes on an NFL field, Johnson remains one of the sport's most well-known personalities. Still known by some as ‘Ochocinco,' the 47-year-old has maintained an elite physical condition and has tried his hand at soccer and celebrity boxing.