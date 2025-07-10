In a surprising twist, ESPN awarded the Los Angeles Rams a higher offseason grade (A) than their NFC West rival, the San Francisco 49ers (A-). While both teams made impactful moves, the Rams' bold blend of short- and long-term planning sets them apart, and the better grades signal a possible NFL power shift in the division from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

For the Rams, everything started and ended with quarterback Matthew Stafford. Initially permitted to seek trade options, Stafford ultimately stayed, agreeing to a restructured deal that gives him $40 million guaranteed in 2025 and a non-guaranteed $40 million in 2026. The Rams held firm and retained a top-tier quarterback without overcommitting, an elite move in today’s cap-tight NFL.

They didn’t stop there. Los Angeles made waves by signing wide receiver Davante Adams to a two-year, $44 million deal and releasing aging star Cooper Kupp. While both receivers are 32, Adams remains productive, while Kupp hasn’t cracked 1,000 yards since 2021. Add in re-signing standout tackle Alaric Jackson and pulling off a draft-day heist, trading down with Atlanta to snag a 2026 first-rounder, and the Rams’ front office showed savvy rarely seen in the Sean McVay era.

They even turned a potential financial anchor into an asset, flipping benched guard Jonah Jackson and his $17.5 million contract to the Bears for a sixth-round pick and no money eaten. The only real blemish? Overpaying receiver Tutu Atwell on a $10 million deal.

How does ESPN's NFL offseason grades feel about 49ers compared to Rams?

Meanwhile, the 49ers made strong moves of their own. They locked in Brock Purdy at $53 million annually, less than expected, and smart value given his system fit. They also re-signed core stars Fred Warner and George Kittle on deals that reflect both loyalty and financial discipline. But San Francisco also endured heavy free-agent losses and moved on from declining receiver Deebo Samuel for just a fifth-round pick.

Hiring Robert Saleh to return as defensive coordinator is a home-run decision, but the 49ers’ offseason felt more like maintenance than transformation.

In contrast, the Rams clearly improved now and are prepared for what’s next. For a team with playoff expectations and an aging quarterback, that dual-focus strategy could be the reason the NFC West crown changes hands sooner than expected.