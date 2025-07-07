It’s a big battle for the No. 1 spot among the top running backs in the NFL. Could it be the guy who claimed he’s faster than Lamar Jackson? Or might it be the player who stated he got passed over by eventual division rivals when he was a free agent? We’ll find out, but here is a ranking of the top 32 running backs for the 2025 NFL season.

These rankings are compiled with the assumption of mostly healthy seasons for all on the list. Of course, that won’t happen. But here’s where these talented runners stand, heading into the 2025 campaign. For ranking purposes, we will use the current listed starter on the espn.com depth charts. Also, the rankings are based on NFL potential for production across the season, not individual talent.

Ready or not, here we go!

No. 32 Jerome Ford, Browns

The three-year veteran will have to hold off Quinshon Judkins, and based on this ranking he may struggle to do it.

No. 31 Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots

This may seem a little low for Stevenson. But like Ford, he has an NFL rookie, TreVeyon Henderson, breathing down his neck.

No. 30 Javonte Williams, Cowboys

In his four years in the NFL, Williams hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. With a possible timeshare in Dallas, that may stay the same.

No. 29 Jaylen Warren, Steelers

He hasn’t been a bellcow in his first three seasons, and seems unlikely to get that role this year, either. He may set a career high in yards and still not reach 1,000, and he likely won’t get a lot of scores.

No. 28 R.J. Harvey, Broncos

He might have moved higher on this list before the Broncos brought in J.K. Dobbins. There’s even a chance Harvey takes on a secondary role to Dobbins.

No. 27 Tyrone Tracy, New York Giants

There were times he looked good last season, and he still should lead the pack this year. But rookie Cam Skattebo could eat into his carries and take away goal-line touches.

No. 26 Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars

Injuries have hurt the three-year veteran, and his talent might allow him to have a bounce-back year. He totaled 1,008 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023, so it’s possible he will climb back up into the NFL's top 20.

No. 25 De’Andre Swift, Bears

There’s still potential in Swift’s game. He has been close to the 1,000-yard mark in each of the last two seasons. But it’s unclear if he will command a lion’s share of the Bears' touches in Ben Johnson’s offense.

No. 24 Najee Harris, Chargers

This is a player who has four straight 1,000-yard seasons with at least six touchdowns every year. And he’s moving to a run-strong offense. However, rookie Omarion Hampton will likely take over as a starter soon.

No. 23 Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders

The Commanders have improved their offensive line, and there’s a chance Robinson will break loose with his best season. Also, Robinson has good yards-after-contact numbers, so extra blocking at the point of attack could help him immensely.

No. 22 Chase Brown, Bengals

The thing about Brown is that he will have good games, but can get lost in the shuffle of Joe Burrow throwing the ball all over the place in certain games.

No. 21 Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs

He seems to be a runner who looks more productive than he is. And his yards per carry average has dropped in each of his three NFL seasons.

No. 20 Alvin Kamara, Saints

The miles have worn down this former star. At 30 years old, this could be the season where Kamara falls off the cliff. But the good news is, there isn’t a lot of talent behind him.

No. 19 Aaron Jones, Vikings

He ranks ahead of Kamara, but he’s in almost exactly the same boat. Being on a better team with a better offensive line should help him reach the top 20.

No. 18 Tony Pollard, Titans

Fall in line. Pollard is yet another back with much push behind him. He should get enough carries and add big plays to keep him in the NFL's top 20.

No. 17 Chuba Hubbard, Panthers

Hubbard could fall into the “overrated” category and fall out of the top 20. The fact he isn’t a great receiver makes this even more possible.

No. 16 Breece Hall, Jets

Despite getting over 200 carries in each of the last two seasons, Hall hasn’t been able to reach the 1,000-yard mark. However, his work as a receiver makes a difference.

No. 15 Jonathan Taylor, Colts

He’s coming off a big season, but Taylor likely won’t be able to duplicate the 1,400-plus yards and 11 touchdowns. Plus, he’s no receiving threat.

No. 14 Joe Mixon, Texans

The biggest problem for Mixon in 2025 will be the guys behind him who could cut into his vice grip on the carries share. He had close to 250 in each of the last two seasons, but Nick Chubb could alter that load.

No. 13 Kenneth Walker, Seahawks

What’s not to like, right? He’s a tough runner, but he averaged only 3.7 yards per carry in 2024. There isn’t a lot of competition for carries, so he stays solidly in the NFL's top 15.

No. 12 James Cook, Bills

A dual threat in a great offense, Cook could easily move into the top 10 if things fall his way. But there’s also a chance the Bills use Ray Davis a little more this season if Cook doesn’t get the contract he wants.

No. 11 James Conner, Cardinals

You have to give Conner credit for consistency after a pair of 1,000-yard seasons with 15 total touchdowns. But he’s 30 years old and has a checked injury history. This pushes him out of the top 10.

No. 10 Kyren Williams, Rams

He’s coming off a terrific season where he rushed for 1,299 yards with 14 touchdowns. He probably won’t touch that TD total again this season, and the Rams may back off the workload after a 316-carry season.

No. 9 De’Von Achane, Dolphins

It wouldn’t be shocking to see Achane rise above this ranking. He has that kind of talent. But the Dolphins may not be as good on offense this year, and that could hold him right where he is.

No. 8 Josh Jacobs, Packers

Will the Packers hitch their ground-game wagon to Jacobs again in 2025? Yes. But with almost 1,000 touches over the last three NFL seasons, Jacobs has to wear down at some point.

No. 7 Bucky Irvin, Buccaneers

Numbers don’t lie, and Irving had them in 2024. He rushed for 1,122 yards, added 392 through the air, and scored eight times. However, the Bucs offense might falter this year, leaving him with fewer opportunities.

No. 6 Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions

The problem? David Montgomery. The Lions won’t feed Gibbs, but he should get plenty of touchdowns again. With fewer explosive plays because of Ben Johnson’s departure, Gibbs may fall a notch or two.

No. 5 Ashton Jeanty, Raiders

The fantastic rookie might even finish higher on this list. If the Raiders can get things going through the air despite a dearth of elite receivers, Jeanty might be a top-five NFL guy.

No. 4 Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

Don’t write this guy just yet. Yes, he’s 29 and only had 50 carries last season. But that takes away a year of wear and tear. And he likely still has one elite season left in the tank.

No. 3 Bijan Robinson, Falcons

Look for Robinson to explode in 2025. This year, he will shine, perhaps even knocking on the door of the top spot if quarterback Michael Penix Jr. can perform at a consistent level and keep the offense moving.

No. 2 Derrick Henry, Ravens

Age matters. Touches matter. Father Time is undefeated. Henry keeps ignoring the noise, and this year won’t be any different. He might even get the Ravens to the Super Bowl.

No. 1 Saquon Barkley, Eagles

There’s no argument to legitimately keep Barkley out of the No. 1 spot. He rushed for 2,005 yards with 13 touchdowns last season. And he even added 278 yards receiving with two more scores. He’s The Dog in the NFL and has earned the top spot.

His great 2024 season seemed to confirm what scouts thought of him when he came into the league with the Giants, according to espn.com.

“It was almost like this was expected,” an NFL personnel director said. “He was always expected to be this. You can call it confirmation bias. Everybody thought he was a great player (at Penn State) and he proved what people thought he would be. It just took some peaks and valleys. And he was in a bad offense (in New York).”