After offseason surgery, Tyreek Hill recently reached a recovery milestone. But he still may not be over the Miami Dolphins trading Jalen Ramsey. However, he seemed to have fun recently when he played “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth-Grader” with Tee Higgins and Stephon Gilmore.

Hill asked some questions, according to a post on TikTok.

Hill asked Higgins, “What is the biggest bone in your body?”

Higgins responded with “A femur,” which was correct.

NFL receiver Tyreek Hill having offseason fun

However, his NFL head coach, Mike McDaniel said there’s room for growth for the veteran receiver. McDaniel even said Hill would make a good captain, according to palmbeachpost.com.

Article Continues Below

“I think in that scenario, I would be pumped if he was voted captain,” McDaniel said. “Because I think that Tyreek, being accountable for who he is as a competitor and what he’s learned from in his journey, I think that means that his teammates have seen him completely. Embraced the whole process of, ‘Hey, I’m a human being. This is wrong. (Or) this is right. This is how we want to do things.’ So to me, this would be a healthy evolution.”

Also, McDaniel said the Dolphins don’t want to take any NFL chances with Hill as he recovers from wrist surgery.

“We won’t rush it so there won’t be any setbacks,” McDaniel said. “But we’ll gradually work him into catching the football and going through that process so that at the end of the offseason program, we should be able to get that work that we were unable to this season before. The key thing is that he can run now.”

Still, trade rumors persist with Hill. The fact that he could be an NFL Super Bowl-run difference-maker for the right team might keep those fires burning throughout the summer. But he will stay in Miami, according to cbssports.com.

“Hill voiced his displeasure last season in Miami, and has three years remaining on his four-year, $120 million contract,” Jeff Kerr wrote. “The locker room culture had to affect him, along with the constant inconsistencies of the offense when Tua Tagovailoa was injured. When Tagovailoa plays, Hill is one of the most productive receivers in football. But the 31-year-old Hill can be productive for any team.

“Perhaps Hill forces a trade out of Miami at some point, but it won't be in training camp. The Dolphins are still playoff contenders when their offensive stars are healthy, and this is a make it-or-break it year for Mike McDaniel. They'll stay the course at the start of the year.”