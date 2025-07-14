Former pro quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took his talents back to the high school level to coach at Miami Northwestern. The team won the state championship in Bridgewater's first year. However, it sounds like the school has slapped Bridgewater with a suspension for paying for players' expenses.

Reports reveal that the 32-year-old former quarterback had posted about how he helped some of his players pay for Uber rides, meals, and recovery services during his first year coaching Miami Northwestern High School. Shortly after that, the school announced they were suspending Teddy Bridgewater as head coach, according to Chris Cwik of Yahoo Sports.

On Monday, Bridgewater reacted to the news by sharing a lengthy statement on Facebook. In the post, the former NFL quarterback shares some details about what led to the suspension and even claims he'll simply “volunteer” from the bleachers if he has to.

“Damn people done caused all this confusion. Got a phone call tonight and it's no real investigation going on.. I told you I have to be an employee to be investigated. Now the paperwork thing still stands, but there was no investigation… We SELF-REPORTED.

“Verne and his Admnistrative homeboys want me gone apparently and tried to hire one of my dawgs like bro wasn't gone lace me up… The suspension came from MNW, and it's impossible to suspend someone who doesn't work for you. So if I'm suspended from MNW, I'm free to go to another school of my choice, but I'M NOT GOING ANYWHERE. And if it comes down to it, I will volunteer from the bleachers like I used to in 2018 and 2019 when no one had a problem. This my last post about this bs.”

It's unclear how long the suspension is supposed to last, but based on Teddy Bridgwater's post, it sounds like he plans to remain with the program for the long haul. With high school football season quickly approaching, there is a real chance Bridgewater follows through and “volunteers” from the bleachers next season.