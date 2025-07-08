The Los Angeles Rams will have less than 100 players report to Loyola Marymount University before July 24. But need to downsize to 53 before the start of the 2025 season per league rules.

That even means potentially dealing away two players to help create room. Leaving general manager Les Snead with a tough task on his hands.

He and head coach Sean McVay bolstered some pivotal positions during the 2025 NFL Draft. Including handing Matthew Stafford new weapons after ending trade chatter for the starting quarterback.

There's still veterans who aren't guaranteed to stick around. Especially if the rookie class suddenly convinces the front office to clear room for them on the roster. Here's some notable sneaky trade candidates as training camp draws near.

TE Colby Parkinson is sneaky Rams trade candidate

Parkinson would become a massive local blow for the Rams if dealt away. He starred at nearby Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village. The same prep powerhouse that produced Zach Charbonnet (Seattle Seahawks) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (New York Giants).

But Parkinson is on shaky ground anyway ahead of camp. The Rams' first draft selection is the reason why.

Terrance Ferguson drew praise for landing to L.A. He hands the Rams a new sure-handed underneath target for Stafford. He's entering the league labeled as a “good backup with the potential to develop into starter” by Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network.

That means learning behind veteran Tyler Higbee — but potentially pushing Parkinson out the door.

The 6-foot-7 Parkinson flopped in his return to Southern California last season. He settled for only 30 receptions for 294 yards and scored once.

Ferguson's combination of hands, power through contact, plus knack for attacking the middle could win over L.A. immediately. The Oregon Ducks star could even convince McVay to become TE1 with Higbee dealing with health and age.

Ferguson's arrival complicates the future of Parkinson. The veteran Parkinson already carries a $9.8 million cap hit. He could garner trade intrigue if he's no better than the No. 2 TE here.

Rams safety still on hot seat

Kamren Curl surfaced as a trending trade candidate back in late June. We still believe L.A. may become convinced to move him.

Teams needed a safety veteran should love this part of Curl: He swatted a career-best nine passes last season. But his tackles dipped to 79 in 2024 — a massive drop off from the 115 he piled in 2023 with the Washington Commanders.

What alleviates some trade speculation are two elements: Jaire Alexander heading to Baltimore, then former Ram Jalen Ramsey landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Los Angeles could've entertained moving Curl to help nab one or the other.

But L.A. still features a secondary on the hot seat, given its lack of star power on the backend. Plus Stephon Gilmore is one high-profile free agent still out there unsigned. Gilmore won't warrant a trade.

Yet Snead and the Rams could still make some deals with another team to create financial room. Meaning Curl may get sacrificed here, given the $4.75 million cap hit he carries for '25.