By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

If there is one thing Giannis Antetokounmpo realized after the Boston Celtics blew out his Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas, it’s the fact that their team hasn’t made much progress at all.

Antetokounmpo made the stunning admission after the December 25 loss, emphasizing that they haven’t learned their lesson when it comes to facing the Celtics and attacking their defense. While the Bucks scored 118 points, Giannis himself was 9-of-22 from the field. Milwaukee shot 50 percent overall, but they were only 13-of-36 from the 3-point area.

When asked how the Bucks have grown when it comes to handling the Boston defense, the Greek Freak had a stern response and said they haven’t.

“We haven’t grown. We lost the game. So, we gotta still work on it. We’re not good at it. Gotta go back, work on it, watch the tape. Try to improve, try to figure out ways to score the ball, try to be effective against them, try to figure out ways to play against the switch,” Antetokounmpo shared, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

The match with the Celtics was a big test for the Bucks to determine if they have what it takes to reclaim the East, and it’s safe to say they failed in their first attempt.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have two more chances in the regular season to test their mettle against the Celtics, and sure enough, the pressure is on them to deliver. They will likely have to go through Boston if they want to return to the NBA Finals, and it’ll be hard for them to do that if they can’t solve them in their next two meetings.

Antetokounmpo recently said they must keep building their chemistry. While that is true, they might need more than just that to take down their biggest rivals in the East.