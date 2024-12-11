As fellow Milwaukee Bucks teammate Damian Lillard talked about unfinished business, Giannis Antetokounmpo reflected an attitude of gratitude after defeating the Orlando Magic in the quarterfinals of the Emirates NBA Cup.



“I’m very happy that we are able to go to Vegas,” Antetokounmpo said postgame. “We have unfinished business.”



After starting the season with a 2-8 record, the Bucks have done a complete 180. As a result, they have a 13-11 record and are currently the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. While there was speculation about whether Milwaukee would have a disastrous year, they were missing an important team component. Khris Middleton. The forward offers a legitimate two-way game, playing perimeter defense and being able to create his shot.



Although guys like Bobby Portis and Gary Trent Jr. have held their own, not having Middleton really hurt any long-term success. After all, Middleton was part of the reason they won the 2021 NBA Finals. Having him back and Antetokounmpo in MVP form was essential in taking down the NBA's top defensive team, the Magic.

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo help the Bucks win the NBA Cup?

We've all seen what the Greek Freak can do when he gets going. He's unstoppable in the paint and leading the league in scoring. In transition, points are going on the board either from a poster dunk or a trip to the free throw line. Regardless, it's not a one-man band in the city of Milwaukee.



Lillard has looked more and more comfortable in recent weeks, working with Antetokounmpo. He's playing more off the ball and setting him up. Whether it's on the pick-and-roll or in transition, Lillard is getting the ball to his star. Furthermore, he's averaging the second-highest assists per game in his career (7.6).



Going back to Antetokounmpo, he was amid rumors after their slow start. Even the Bucks called any Antetokounmpo trade ‘a fantasy world'. While he's made it clear he wants to remain in Milwaukee, they're riding high after starting the season off slowly. Comments have flown in from everywhere about what the problem was, whether it was head coach Doc Rivers or the lack of talent around Antetokounmpo and Lillard.

Despite any criticisms, Milwaukee is peaking at the right time. The extra $500,000 would be nice, but it seems they're playing for more than cash. They're playing for personal pride. The Bucks will play on Saturday in the NBA Cup semifinals and will look to capture the in-season gold.