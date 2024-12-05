The Milwaukee Bucks saw their seven game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday evening with a home loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Giannis Antetokounmpo once again put up a mammoth stat line in this one but didn't get a ton of help from his Bucks supporting cast, as Milwaukee's shooters largely struggled from beyond the arc.

Still, vibes in Milwaukee are undoubtedly a lot better now than they were a few weeks ago when the team was stumbling out of the gates, a time in which some were speculating that a potential Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes could be on the horizon.

Now, however, more light is being shed on why there isn't much validity to those rumors.

“By the time the Bucks fell to 2-8 on Nov. 10, all those teams that would love for Antetokounmpo to ask for a trade started wondering if the panic that would preempt that sort of superstar move might set in a whole lot sooner than expected,” reported Sam Amick of The Athletic. “Yet while league sources say the Bucks have continued to tell interested teams, in essence, that they’re living in a fantasy world with these sorts of superstar desires, that didn’t keep the league-wide chatter from growing louder by the loss.”

Winning does indeed have a way of quieting down turmoil around an organization, and the Bucks have been doing quite a bit of that as of late.

Have the Bucks turned a corner?

A quick glance at the teams the Bucks defeated during their seven game winning streak would reveal that they weren't exactly tearing through a gauntlet of championship contenders, but considering that this is the same team that has dropped games to teams like the Brooklyn Nets so far this year, Bucks fans will take any win they can get.

If it weren't for Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, Giannis Antetokounmpo would be having the clear best season of any player in the league right now, carrying the Bucks on both ends of the floor while his supporting cast struggles to get themselves together.

The chatter around head coach Doc Rivers and his job security has quieted at least for now, and it's certainly helping the Bucks' cause that the Eastern Conference playoff picture isn't looking particularly daunting at the moment.

In any case, the Bucks will look to get back in the win column on Friday evening on the road vs the Boston Celtics.