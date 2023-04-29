Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks flamed out of the 2023 NBA Playoffs in shocking fashion, losing to the Miami Heat in the first round in just five games. By no surprise, tons of criticism has been coming their way, but Giannis Antetokounmpo offered some perspective after Game 5 when his answer to a reporter’s question about if this season was a failure or not went viral.

Basically, The Greek Freak brought up Michael Jordan as an example, citing the years where he didn’t win titles. Were those considered failures? No, they weren’t. Anyway, lots of players and coaches across the league have reacted to Antetokounmpo’s awesome speech, with the latest being Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

“Are there really 29 failures every year in the league? It can’t be a zero-sum game… I just think we’re so lucky to have a guy like Giannis leading our league & talking some sense into people.”

— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 29, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks worked hard all season long and did enough to be the best team in the Association. Sure, they didn’t live up to expectations in the playoffs but it shouldn’t mean the whole year was a write-off.

Kerr proceeded to explain how hard every single athlete works at their craft to be the best. Things just don’t go your way sometimes in sports, not just the NBA.

For what it’s worth, Nike has taken advantage of the popularity of Antetokounmpo’s speech as well since he’s one of their biggest athletes.

Is failure allowed in sports? The short answer is yes, even though fans may not like it. There are certainly two ways of looking at it. But the way Giannis went about his answer, it should make everyone re-think calling the Bucks a failure for losing in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. And as Kerr said, The Greek Freak is just spitting straight facts and being real. You have to respect that.